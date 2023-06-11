J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Barclays

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. 58.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.92.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM stock opened at $153.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.98. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $120.51 and a 1 year high of $163.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -438.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $4,602,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,914,986.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,168 shares of company stock worth $14,799,601. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,973,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,345,000 after purchasing an additional 33,548 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

