J Arnold Wealth Management Co Invests $49,000 in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after buying an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 13,605.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 402,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,902,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 280.3% in the 4th quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 475,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,414,000 after buying an additional 350,389 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,341,000 after buying an additional 283,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 754.0% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 291,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,230,000 after buying an additional 257,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB opened at $128.84 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $138.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

