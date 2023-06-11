J Arnold Wealth Management Co Invests $380,000 in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance
NYSEARCA MDY opened at $464.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $451.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $458.20. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $499.48. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
