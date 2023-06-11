J Arnold Wealth Management Co Grows Stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust makes up 0.4% of J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 9,368 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 970,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,402,000 after purchasing an additional 61,540 shares during the last quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $18.76 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $20.12.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

