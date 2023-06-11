J Arnold Wealth Management Co Buys New Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XAR. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 644,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,885,000 after purchasing an additional 120,155 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 351,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,798,000 after purchasing an additional 100,225 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after purchasing an additional 85,641 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 158,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after purchasing an additional 71,322 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,699,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $118.62 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $91.37 and a twelve month high of $121.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

