J Arnold Wealth Management Co Acquires 45,352 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 668.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,352 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up about 1.2% of J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. J Arnold Wealth Management Co owned about 0.05% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 917.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 96,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 86,850 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $47.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.91. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.62 and a 1-year high of $48.65.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

