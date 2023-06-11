iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 385,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,680 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.20% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $46,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DVY stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $112.81. The stock had a trading volume of 538,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $128.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.63.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.8164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

