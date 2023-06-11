iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Position Increased by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $59.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $62.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.9993 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

