iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 1,216.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 871,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804,894 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 0.7% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.33% of iShares MBS ETF worth $80,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,203,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956,104 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,436,000 after buying an additional 13,675,236 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,720,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,348,000 after buying an additional 1,567,678 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,430,000 after buying an additional 158,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,361,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,041,000 after buying an additional 2,945,924 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,231. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.07. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $100.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2693 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

