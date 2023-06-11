iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,568 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $39,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,420,000 after purchasing an additional 57,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $253.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,258,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,955. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $272.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.20 and its 200-day moving average is $250.26. The company has a market capitalization of $67.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.