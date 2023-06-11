iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $430.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $320.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $416.38 and its 200-day moving average is $404.89. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $434.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

