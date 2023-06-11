iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
IVV stock opened at $430.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $416.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.89. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $434.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
