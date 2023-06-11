iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stock Position Increased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,569 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $31,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,163,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,719,000 after buying an additional 1,351,161 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,566,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $684,456,000 after buying an additional 1,291,687 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,781,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,673,000 after buying an additional 683,878 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,773,000.

NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.62. 531,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,287. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $91.24 and a twelve month high of $109.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.54.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

