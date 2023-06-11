iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s Largest Position

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,304,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,516 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.28% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $65,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $50.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $52.97.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

