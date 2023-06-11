iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 91.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 362,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,521 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.12% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $36,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.92. 22,148,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,322,186. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.11. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.85 and a twelve month high of $120.69.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

