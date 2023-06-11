IRON Financial LLC Sells 211 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

IRON Financial LLC decreased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $351,181.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,349 shares in the company, valued at $83,738,133.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $351,181.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 204,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,738,133.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,100 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total transaction of $5,416,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,413,411.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,298 shares of company stock worth $18,378,940. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded up $4.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $501.87. 536,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,946. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.01, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $462.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $441.92. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $553.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $451.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.46 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $522.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.