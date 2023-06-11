IRON Financial LLC Sells 2,057 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

IRON Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,361,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,970,000 after acquiring an additional 90,733 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,984,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,927,000 after acquiring an additional 113,287 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,563,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,608,000 after purchasing an additional 184,924 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.61. 807,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $160.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.30.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

