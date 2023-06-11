IRON Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 6,884 Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

IRON Financial LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,040,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,463. The stock has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $36.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.37.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

