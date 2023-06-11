IRON Financial LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

IRON Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $660,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,828,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Hologic by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,144,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,068,000 after buying an additional 181,720 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,871,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Hologic by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 46,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 16,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Hologic Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.76. 1,346,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,211. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.93. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $87.88. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. Hologic had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at $603,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Further Reading

