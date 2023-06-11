IRON Financial LLC Makes New $132,000 Investment in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

IRON Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $468,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 25,836 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,195,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,792,000 after purchasing an additional 162,607 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 26,808 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 227,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 74,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Trading Down 1.7 %

Newell Brands stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.48. 3,883,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,848,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average of $12.30. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $21.55.

Newell Brands Cuts Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -96.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NWL shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.18.

Insider Activity

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 9,515 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $95,054.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,868.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Featured Articles

