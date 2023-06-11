IRON Financial LLC Has $9.06 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

IRON Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,732 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of IRON Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. IRON Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $9,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,865,000 after acquiring an additional 333,656 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,817,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,744. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $57.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.82.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

