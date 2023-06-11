IRON Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSDE)

IRON Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSDE – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Emerging Markets Debt ETF makes up 1.7% of IRON Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. IRON Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Emerging Markets Debt ETF worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 115.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 215,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after buying an additional 115,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 8,823 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 152.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Emerging Markets Debt ETF during the third quarter worth about $747,000.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Emerging Markets Debt ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Emerging Markets Debt ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.95. 3,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,052. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.03.

About Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Emerging Markets Debt ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Emerging Markets Debt ETF (BSDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated emerging-market bonds set to mature in 2024. BSDE was launched on Oct 4, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

