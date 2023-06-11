IRON Financial LLC Decreases Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

IRON Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.27.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

Kellogg Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $6,522,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,742,474.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $6,522,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,742,474.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 503,483 shares of company stock valued at $34,157,328 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $67.16. 1,958,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,283,731. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.47 and a 200-day moving average of $68.78. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $63.74 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 97.52%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Featured Articles

