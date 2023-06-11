IP Group (OTCMKTS:IPZYF) Given New GBX 133 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

IP Group (OTCMKTS:IPZYF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 147 ($1.83) to GBX 133 ($1.65) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

IP Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS IPZYF opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. IP Group has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77.

About IP Group

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, growth capital, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

