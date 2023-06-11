IP Group (OTCMKTS:IPZYF) Given New GBX 133 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

IP Group (OTCMKTS:IPZYF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 147 ($1.83) to GBX 133 ($1.65) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
IP Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS IPZYF opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. IP Group has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77.
About IP Group
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IP Group (IPZYF)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Receive News & Ratings for IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.