Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Intellicheck Price Performance

Shares of Intellicheck stock opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average of $2.36. Intellicheck has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellicheck

Intellicheck ( NYSE:IDN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 20.26% and a negative net margin of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intellicheck will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDN. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Intellicheck during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Intellicheck by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Intellicheck by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 53,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

