Insider Selling: Investec Group (LON:INVP) Insider Sells £366,731.19 in Stock

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Rating) insider Nishlan Samujh sold 83,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 441 ($5.48), for a total transaction of £366,731.19 ($455,906.50).

Investec Group Stock Performance

Shares of INVP stock opened at GBX 469.30 ($5.83) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 440.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 482.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 558.69, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.05. Investec Group has a 52-week low of GBX 336.30 ($4.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 556.20 ($6.91).

Get Investec Group alerts:

Investec Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.50 ($0.22) per share. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $13.50. Investec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,690.48%.

About Investec Group

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

Featured Stories

