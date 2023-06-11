Insider Selling: Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) General Counsel Sells $12,763.52 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) General Counsel Benjamin Landry sold 1,078 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $12,763.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 29,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,352.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Health Catalyst Trading Down 1.9 %

HCAT opened at $11.42 on Friday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.98.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 52.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $73.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.16 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HCAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Health Catalyst from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Health Catalyst from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 86.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Health Catalyst by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 750,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,607,000 after buying an additional 35,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.