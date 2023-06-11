Insider Buying: Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) Director Acquires $41,262.00 in Stock

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Rating) Director Carlos M. Sepulveda purchased 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $41,262.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,262. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Triumph Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TFIN opened at $60.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.08 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.37.
Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). Triumph Financial had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.
About Triumph Financial
Triumph Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Triumph Financial (TFIN)
