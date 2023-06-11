Insider Buying: NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:NSB) Insider Purchases A$24,013.40 in Stock

NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:NSB – Get Rating) insider Paul Rennie acquired 240,134 shares of NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$24,013.40 ($15,902.91).

Paul Rennie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 24th, Paul Rennie acquired 229,651 shares of NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$22,276.15 ($14,752.42).

On Wednesday, May 17th, Paul Rennie acquired 320,968 shares of NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$26,640.34 ($17,642.61).

NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals Limited develops therapeutic treatments for neurodegenerative diseases through preclinical and clinical studies of patented technologies. Its lead drug candidates include EmtinB for treatment of neurodegenerative dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and degenerative conditions of the optic nerve.

