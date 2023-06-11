Insider Buying: NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:NSB) Insider Purchases A$24,013.40 in Stock

NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:NSB – Get Rating) insider Paul Rennie acquired 240,134 shares of NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$24,013.40 ($15,902.91).
Paul Rennie also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 24th, Paul Rennie acquired 229,651 shares of NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$22,276.15 ($14,752.42).
- On Wednesday, May 17th, Paul Rennie acquired 320,968 shares of NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$26,640.34 ($17,642.61).
