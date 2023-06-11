Insider Buying: A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Acquires £149.93 in Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Rating) insider Jonathan David Kemp acquired 29 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.43) per share, with a total value of £149.93 ($186.39).

A.G. BARR Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of LON BAG opened at GBX 497 ($6.18) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £556.79 million, a P/E ratio of 1,656.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 510.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 525.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.96. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 52-week low of GBX 426.50 ($5.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 565.60 ($7.03).

A.G. BARR Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of GBX 10.60 ($0.13) per share. This is a positive change from A.G. BARR’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. A.G. BARR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,333.33%.

A.G. BARR Company Profile

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

