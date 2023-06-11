Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 207.6% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,004,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,533,000 after buying an additional 6,077,376 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $187,291,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,671,000 after buying an additional 1,858,698 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,462,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,591,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,413,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,402,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,810 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,669,285.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 0.5 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IR. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

NYSE:IR traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $62.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,988. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.16. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $63.00.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.94%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Featured Articles

