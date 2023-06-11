ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Sold by Nitorum Capital L.P.

Nitorum Capital L.P. reduced its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 170,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 82,344 shares during the quarter. ICU Medical makes up 2.5% of Nitorum Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Nitorum Capital L.P.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $26,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in ICU Medical by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 134.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ICU Medical during the first quarter worth about $94,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICUI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $200.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

ICU Medical stock traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,522. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.90 and a twelve month high of $212.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.91.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $568.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.30 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.42%. On average, analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total transaction of $36,939.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,481 shares in the company, valued at $281,997.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,678 shares in the company, valued at $818,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total transaction of $36,939.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,481 shares in the company, valued at $281,997.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 902 shares of company stock worth $158,550 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

