Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ICHR. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ichor from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Ichor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.43.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $34.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.45. Ichor has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $39.73. The company has a market capitalization of $996.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.94.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $225.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. Ichor had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Ichor will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $154,677.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,948 shares in the company, valued at $723,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the third quarter worth $71,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ichor by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ichor by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Ichor by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 148,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 66,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at $1,086,000. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

