Hudson Way Capital Management LLC Acquires 400 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Hudson Way Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up approximately 9.0% of Hudson Way Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $34,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,605,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,619,000 after buying an additional 25,398 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,538,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $850,207,000 after buying an additional 205,103 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after buying an additional 2,210,296 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,020,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $735,729,000 after buying an additional 338,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

S&P Global Stock Performance

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,375 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $384.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,251,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,749. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $395.80. The company has a market capitalization of $123.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $357.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.66.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.