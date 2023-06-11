Horizen (ZEN) Trading Down 24.6% Over Last 7 Days

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 24.6% against the dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $6.06 or 0.00023527 BTC on major exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $83.53 million and $9.49 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00092593 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00043566 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,781,512 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

