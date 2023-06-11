Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading 1.6% Lower This Week

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for $4.78 or 0.00018557 BTC on major exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $174.67 million and $222,429.70 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005714 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00020053 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00019418 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00015650 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,782.84 or 1.00075728 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.79012085 USD and is down -0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $185,738.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.