HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target Increased to $71.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.33.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $64.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.66 and its 200-day moving average is $59.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -648.30, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $79.20.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $233.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.43 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,488,000 after acquiring an additional 358,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,173,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,041,000 after acquiring an additional 31,009 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,712,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,668 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,170,000 after acquiring an additional 244,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,528,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,862,000 after purchasing an additional 204,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services for healthcare and spending decisions. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

