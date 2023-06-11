HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target Increased to $71.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.33.
HealthEquity Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of HQY stock opened at $64.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.66 and its 200-day moving average is $59.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -648.30, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $79.20.
Institutional Trading of HealthEquity
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,488,000 after acquiring an additional 358,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,173,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,041,000 after acquiring an additional 31,009 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,712,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,668 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,170,000 after acquiring an additional 244,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,528,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,862,000 after purchasing an additional 204,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.
About HealthEquity
HealthEquity, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services for healthcare and spending decisions. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.
