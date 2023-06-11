Head-To-Head Survey: Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT) versus Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) and Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.1% of Moderna shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Avalon GloboCare shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Moderna shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.0% of Avalon GloboCare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Moderna alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Moderna and Avalon GloboCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna 31.77% 25.87% 18.75% Avalon GloboCare -1,053.75% -662.37% -61.12%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna 2 5 7 0 2.36 Avalon GloboCare 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Moderna and Avalon GloboCare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Moderna presently has a consensus price target of $179.13, indicating a potential upside of 45.33%. Given Moderna’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Moderna is more favorable than Avalon GloboCare.

Risk and Volatility

Moderna has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avalon GloboCare has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Moderna and Avalon GloboCare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna $19.26 billion 2.44 $8.36 billion $11.57 10.65 Avalon GloboCare $1.20 million 17.61 -$11.93 million N/A N/A

Moderna has higher revenue and earnings than Avalon GloboCare.

Summary

Moderna beats Avalon GloboCare on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc. engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics. The company was founded by Noubar B. Afeyan, Robert S. Langer, Jr., Derrick J. Rose and Kenneth R. Chien in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Avalon GloboCare

(Get Rating)

Avalon GloboCare Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immune effector cell therapy and laboratory services. It operates through the Real Property Operating and Medical Related Consulting Services segments. The Real Property Operating segment includes property management fees, property insurance, real estate taxes, depreciation, repairs and maintenance fees, utilities and other expenses related to rental properties. The Medical Related Consulting segment relates to labor and related benefits, travel expenses, and related to consulting services. The company was founded on July 28, 2014 and is headquartered in Freehold, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.