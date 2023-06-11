Head to Head Comparison: Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) and Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT)

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) and Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Alpha Pro Tech has a beta of -0.77, indicating that its stock price is 177% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicarious Surgical has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Alpha Pro Tech alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Pro Tech and Vicarious Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Pro Tech 3.98% 3.73% 3.51% Vicarious Surgical N/A -74.50% -56.58%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Pro Tech $61.98 million 0.75 $3.28 million $0.19 20.00 Vicarious Surgical N/A N/A $5.16 million ($0.51) -4.24

This table compares Alpha Pro Tech and Vicarious Surgical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Vicarious Surgical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alpha Pro Tech. Vicarious Surgical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpha Pro Tech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.6% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of Vicarious Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Vicarious Surgical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Alpha Pro Tech and Vicarious Surgical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Pro Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Vicarious Surgical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vicarious Surgical has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 224.07%. Given Vicarious Surgical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vicarious Surgical is more favorable than Alpha Pro Tech.

About Alpha Pro Tech

(Get Rating)

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply. The Disposable Protective Apparel segment provides shoe covers, bouffant caps, coveralls, frocks, lab coats, and gowns, hoods, as well as face masks and shields. The Building Supply segment offers construction weatherization products, such as housewrap and housewrap accessories, including window and door flashing, and seam tape, and synthetic roof underlayment, as well as other woven material. The company markets its products under the Alpha Pro Tech brand name, as well as under private labels. Its products are used primarily in cleanrooms; industrial safety manufacturing environments; health care facilities, such as hospitals, laboratories, and dental offices; building and re-roofing sites. The company distributes its products through a network of purchasing groups, distributors, and independent sales representatives, as well as through its sales and marketing force. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

About Vicarious Surgical

(Get Rating)

Vicarious Surgical Inc. operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.