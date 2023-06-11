Head to Head Analysis: Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) vs. U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) and U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Dividends

Bridge Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. U.S. Global Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Bridge Investment Group pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. U.S. Global Investors pays out 225.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Bridge Investment Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Bridge Investment Group has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Global Investors has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridge Investment Group $409.05 million 0.85 $27.27 million $0.60 17.77 U.S. Global Investors $24.71 million 1.68 $3.82 million $0.04 69.75

This table compares Bridge Investment Group and U.S. Global Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bridge Investment Group has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Global Investors. Bridge Investment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than U.S. Global Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bridge Investment Group and U.S. Global Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridge Investment Group 4.71% 3.71% 2.06% U.S. Global Investors 14.28% 5.77% 5.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bridge Investment Group and U.S. Global Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridge Investment Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 U.S. Global Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bridge Investment Group currently has a consensus price target of $15.60, indicating a potential upside of 46.34%. Given Bridge Investment Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Bridge Investment Group is more favorable than U.S. Global Investors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.4% of Bridge Investment Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of U.S. Global Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 65.9% of Bridge Investment Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of U.S. Global Investors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bridge Investment Group beats U.S. Global Investors on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridge Investment Group

(Get Rating)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About U.S. Global Investors

(Get Rating)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients. The Corporate Investments segment invests in its own accounts to add growth and value to its cash position. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.