HC Wainwright Downgrades Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) to Neutral

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %

PRTK stock opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $124.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.59. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.00.

Insider Activity

Paratek Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PRTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $75.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.78 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder James D. Dondero purchased 105,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $147,191.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,239,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,135,678. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder James D. Dondero acquired 105,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $147,191.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,239,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,135,678. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James D. Dondero acquired 234,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $352,294.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,134,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,994.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 446,000 shares of company stock valued at $687,106 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,273,500,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7,455.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CM Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.