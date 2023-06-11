HC Wainwright Boosts Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) Price Target to $12.00

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Applied Digital’s FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Applied Digital from $3.70 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Applied Digital from $7.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Applied Digital from $5.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th.

OTCMKTS:APLD opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.29. The firm has a market cap of $766.80 million, a P/E ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 4.22. Applied Digital has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Applied Digital ( OTCMKTS:APLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.47 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 100.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Digital will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Wes Cummins purchased 25,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,020,686 shares in the company, valued at $7,072,401. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Applied Digital by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Applied Digital by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 114,166 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Applied Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Applied Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Applied Digital by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 398,569 shares during the period. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022.

