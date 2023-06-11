Harvest Finance Hits 1-Day Volume of $266,842.20 (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for approximately $21.77 or 0.00084067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.90 million and approximately $266,842.20 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance’s launch date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 704,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 684,397 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

