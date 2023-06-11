Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $183.67.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Hannover Rück from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Shares of HVRRY opened at $102.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.72. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of $65.98 and a fifty-two week high of $111.33.

Hannover Rück ( OTCMKTS:HVRRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 5.26%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.4037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Hannover Rück’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.33%.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property and casualty reinsurance solutions for agricultural, livestock, and bloodstock businesses; aviation and space businesses; catastrophe XL business; credit, surety, and political risks businesses; facultative business; and marine and offshore energy businesses, as well as insurance-linked securities and structured reinsurance.

