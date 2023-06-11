GXChain (GXC) Trading Down 13% This Week

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 11th. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $25.22 million and $653.57 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00009818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002309 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002987 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

