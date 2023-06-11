Greif (NYSE:GEF) PT Raised to $94.00

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $94.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.51% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Greif from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Greif from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greif has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.
Greif Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $71.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.79 and its 200-day moving average is $66.00. Greif has a 52-week low of $57.10 and a 52-week high of $74.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 728 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,032.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,757,079.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.45 per share, with a total value of $208,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 101,892 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,076,399.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,437 shares of company stock worth $516,987 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company's stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greif by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,198,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,356,000 after acquiring an additional 35,857 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Greif by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 537,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,045,000 after acquiring an additional 25,424 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Greif by 0.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 494,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,669,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greif by 369.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 239,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,180,000 after acquiring an additional 188,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.
About Greif
Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.
