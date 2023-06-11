Greif (NYSE:GEF) PT Raised to $94.00

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $94.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Greif from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Greif from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greif has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $71.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.79 and its 200-day moving average is $66.00. Greif has a 52-week low of $57.10 and a 52-week high of $74.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Greif will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,032.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,757,079.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,032.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,757,079.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.45 per share, with a total value of $208,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 101,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,399.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,437 shares of company stock worth $516,987 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greif by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,198,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,356,000 after acquiring an additional 35,857 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Greif by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 537,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,045,000 after acquiring an additional 25,424 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Greif by 0.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 494,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,669,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greif by 369.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 239,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,180,000 after acquiring an additional 188,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

