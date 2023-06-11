Greenline Partners LLC Takes Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 141,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,809,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 1.3% of Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Greenline Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 198.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.18. 1,537,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,598,662. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.59 and its 200-day moving average is $48.47. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.78 and a 52 week high of $49.40.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

