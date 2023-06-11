Greenline Partners LLC Raises Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Greenline Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $906.99. 393,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,354. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $911.63 and its 200 day moving average is $856.66. The stock has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $580.01 and a 12 month high of $964.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $933.38.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total transaction of $514,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at $48,606,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total transaction of $514,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,606,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,183 shares of company stock worth $42,243,407. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

