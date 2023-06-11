Greenline Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Greenline Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 16,735.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 369,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367,514 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $18,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
SCHR stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.56. The stock had a trading volume of 503,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,896. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $48.09 and a 52 week high of $52.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.97.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile
The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
