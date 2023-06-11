Greenline Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 15,696 Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WDS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Woodside Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Woodside Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

In other news, insider Marguerite (Meg) O’Neil 111,747 shares of Woodside Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Woodside Energy Group stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.35. The stock had a trading volume of 224,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,813. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.65. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $26.93.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, Development, and Others. The North West Shelf segment produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

